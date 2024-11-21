Ken Klippenstein

Matt Gaetz Withdraws as Trump's AG Pick
Don't credit the Senate. The public did it, polling suggests.
  
Biden Sends Landmines to Ukraine
White House moves to ‘Trump-proof’ U.S. support for Ukraine
  
‘Morning Joe’ Bends Knee to ‘Fascist’ Trump
Cable news is out of touch — and knows it
  
All the President's Nominees
Congress talks UFOs. Ukraine war ending? Pentagon waste. Your weekly roundup
  
Facebook Censors This Newsletter On FBI Advice
Meta kill switch bans links to Marco Rubio dossier
  
Read the Leaked Rubio Dossier
Trump camp details “lightweight” Marco Rubio’s liabilities
  
Trump’s military “purge” and next defense secretary.
Gaza ceasefire dead. Veterans Day roundup
  
Pelosi Blames Biden (and Harris Too?)
The former Speaker asks: why wasn't there a primary?
  
Biden, Harris Welcome 'Fascist' Trump
They were just kidding about all the dictator stuff
  
Hippo Outperforms Pollsters
Harris loses, but the consulting class prospers
  
Who I Voted For
a bitter choice
  
U.S. Navy's "Houthi Hunting Club"
Pentagon removed this photo in embarrassment
  
