Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Abigail Joy's avatar
Abigail Joy
1d

This sparks so much joy. I'm so happy for you, that you had this epiphany. Isn't nature just magical and wonderful? Looking forward to your next moves!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ken Klippenstein
Lance Neidhardt's avatar
Lance Neidhardt
1d

Your journalism has always been a breath of fresh air amidst the sensationalist, click/view-driven smog that purports to be journalism. Thank you and I'm looking forward to whatever else you have in store!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Ken Klippenstein and others
49 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Kenneth Klippenstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture