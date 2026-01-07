Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RealNoDeuces's avatar
RealNoDeuces
2d

The Mayor’s Office has announced Ken Klippenstein will report to the deputy mayor.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ken Klippenstein
K3's avatar
K3
2d

Maybe the question for the lame MSM folks is why you, not they, identified the variance in the EO vs his priors. Those orders are not changed by whim or in a rush. It was intentional, and the question you raised was correct: what WAS the intent in establishing that reporting relationship? I think the MSM was (and should be) extremely embarrassed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
47 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kenneth Klippenstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture