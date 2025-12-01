Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leisa Peterson's avatar
Leisa Peterson
11h

Thank you for covering this. Sarah could have been my daughter... what happened to her makes absolutely no sense, except when you look at it through the lens of what's happening in the US. Virtually nothing in place is about protecting us, it is only about protecting the established system of greed, corruption and power.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Ken Klippenstein and others
esti marpet's avatar
esti marpet
12h

they took a 15 year old boy made him into a killer and traumatized him even if it didn't show up until now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kenneth Klippenstein
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture