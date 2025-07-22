Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Debby Kleinberg's avatar
Debby Kleinberg
1h

What a misuse of these inexperienced young men. What is the "right thing?"

And no surprise enlistment influenced by video games and war movies?

Protestors are people expressing their free speech, not foreign enemies.

Recall them all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
SAM's avatar
SAM
23m

no hunter hog comment? am i that early?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ken Klippenstein
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ken Klippenstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture