Ken Klippenstein

Discount Gentleman
14h

This is very aggressive and very fast. They are working to make any form of protest into a federal crime, and to reorient all national and local "law enforcement" around crushing it. The cash reward system and calls for citizens to inform on their neighbors should be terrifying to anyone with the slightest grasp of history.

I still believe their real targets are not so much the street protestors (which they believe they can mop up over time through extreme violence) but scaring away any foundations or rich people from backing any organization even remotely critical of the administration (hence the repeated references to tax law).

Mike
14h

Public Enemy #1. Ms Rachel.

