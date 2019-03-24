WHAT WE'RE ABOUT

KLIPNEWS is an American news organization dedicated to explaining what the national security state is actually up to. Founded in 2024 by corporate media defectors Ken Klippenstein and William M. Arkin, KLIPNEWS is a response to the utter failure of the major media to tell the truth about the national security state's creeping influence — even as it fails to make us any safer. From the Pentagon to the FBI, these agencies are running circles around a press captured by their government sources, industry, or obsolete journalism conventions.

WHAT WE'RE NOT ABOUT

Government secrecy. Refusing to publish documents. Editorializing while hiding behind weasel words like "experts say." Journalists clearing their stories with the CIA. Authorized "leaks" by the White House. Mil-speak or other national security jargon that keeps the rabble out of the debate.

WHO WE ARE

William M. Arkin, Editor-in-Chief of KLIPNEWS, is an award-winning American journalist who has worked at many of the biggest news organizations including The New York Times, The Washington Post, LA Times, and NBC News. A long-time national security expert, Arkin won the George Polk Award and was a Pulitzer Prize nominee for his "Top Secret America" series published by the Washington Post in 2010. Arkin was the first to report the Bush administration's top-secret plan to invade Iraq. The Reagan administration also tried to prosecute him for publishing information about the U.S. nuclear arsenal. More recently, Arkin was first to expose a Trump administration raid in Yemen that resulted in the death of a Navy SEAL as well as an 8-year-old American citizen. He lives in Encinitas, California.

Ken Klippenstein is an American journalist who previously worked at The Intercept before announcing his decision to go independent, believing the move necessary in order to report critically on national security. Soon after going independent, Klippenstein published the JD Vance Dossier, a hacked document numerous major media organizations — the very ecosystem he just left — refused to publish. Before The Intercept, Klippenstein was The Nation magazine's DC correspondent. He lives in Madison, Wisconsin.

Paul Gottinger is KLIPNEWS' tech support. A former journalist himself, Gottinger lives in Minnesota.

SUPPORT THE CAUSE

Our work is 100% reader supported. This preserves our independence but also means our survival depends entirely on readers like you.

If you prefer to give a one-time amount, visit our GoFundMe.

EDITORIAL POLICY

Corrections and Updates

Our editorial team corrects errors as soon as possible, appending corrections to the bottom of the piece. If new details or clarifications are added to a story after publication, we include a note describing the update at the bottom of the piece.

To request a correction, send us an email at klipnewsteam@gmail.com

Business

The KLIPNEWS website and its contents are property of Klip News LLC, which is incorporated in the United States of America.