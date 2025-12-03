Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charlie Cooper's avatar
Charlie Cooper
16h

I wholeheartedly endorse this letter to the editor that appeared in today's NY Times. Please do not say "war crime" when it's straight-up murder.

Charlie Cooper

To the Editor:

Your article says the suggestion that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth or Adm. Frank M. Bradley targeted shipwrecked survivors in the Sept. 2 attack on a boat in the Caribbean Sea “has been galvanizing because that would apparently be a war crime.”

No, it would not be a war crime. No responsible expert in international law could conclude that these attacks are part of a war, despite the Trump administration’s claims to the contrary.

The use of epithets like terrorist and narcoterrorist to describe alleged drug traffickers changes nothing. These killings are simply murder — extrajudicial killings in violation of United States and international human rights law because the boats’ occupants are not attacking the United States, nor do they pose an imminent threat of attack.

Whatever risk of harm they do pose can be neutralized by interdiction and arrest, as has been the practice for years. While it is true that killing an incapacitated person is an especially heinous human rights violation, the initial use of lethal force against these boats is just as unlawful.

Gabor Rona

New York

The writer is a professor of practice at Cardozo Law School and a former international legal director of the nonprofit organization Human Rights First.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Michael Wallace's avatar
Michael Wallace
16h

Cool cool, so a drunkard with supremacist tattoos gets to order kills that defy military law for alleged drug smuggling while the president pardons drug traffickers we've also prosecuted... Makes sense. No amendments needed there.

I just saw an article that one of El Chapo's sons pled guilty to trafficking, I wonder when we will see the pardon come through for him.

Must be a 4-D chess move in Op: Southern Spear that I'm not seeing. Absolutely ridiculous.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Kenneth Klippenstein
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture