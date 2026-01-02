Ken Klippenstein

I welcome KlipNews. What a great start to the New year.

As for homeland security's dumb ass post it should be pointed out that there are estimated to be 10-14 million undocumented immigrants in the US. So when the feds post "America after 100 million deportations" they are calling for American citizens to have their citizenship taken away and for them to be deported. 1,000% you can be guaranteed they are going to be doing this based on skin color. There is actually a history of this in this country. Most famously when American Citizens of Mexican Ancestry were forcibly deported by the federal government during the Great Depression. Outside of America this was most famously carried out by the third reich. They made Jews stateless and then had all these laws that applied to stateless peoples. A really good book on that subject is East West Street.

Lastly, fuck the edgelord fed who posted that meme.

The support for the DHS by soooo many Americans is shocking and disgusting... especially because cruelty is the point for the DHS. Immigrants (aka friends and neighbours) MADE USA what it is today. Future generations of Americans and Historians will use this time in history and this administration as massive case studies of what not to do. The corruption is astounding. All the adults have left the room. This administration sinks lower every single day. The world weeps for the USA.

