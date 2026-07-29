Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

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Joe's avatar
Joe
2h

"Hong answered with specifics that she would increase the millionaire tax rate to 8.85 percent."

Millionaire tax rate meaning the marginal rate on someone making over $1 million per year in income?

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1 reply by Ken Klippenstein
David S Ball's avatar
David S Ball
2h

I too am rooting for the asteroid. Democratic socialism wrought by FDR is under seige. Time for a refresh and update.

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