Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

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Cécile Stelzer-Johnson's avatar
Cécile Stelzer-Johnson
16h

WOW! She was totally unknown to me until this. Her position on the Wisconsin National guard not being deployed in Foreign wars is something I support 1,000%.

So many were deployed several times to the Iraq war and came back missing limbs. I was so disgusted! Our boys need to remain HERE.

I was supporting Mandela Barnes but I prefer her as a candidate now: The woman has something to say, and contrary to so many politicians, she's not nebulous or ambivalent about it.

From the details you give, it appears that she's studied the situation in depth.

Thanks, Ken. Your writings are always on point. It's blogs like yours that even the chances of good candidates and erase a money advantage.

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Amelia's avatar
Amelia
16h

Thanks for covering this race, Ken!! Go Francesca!!!

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