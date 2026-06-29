Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

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David Stellfox's avatar
David Stellfox
11h

Excellent work, as usual, Ken. What I'm looking for is an explanation of how the jury fell for this? This was a jury trial, no? How could the jury fall for this crap?

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6 replies by Ken Klippenstein and others
Sasha Bassett's avatar
Sasha Bassett
11h

I’m wondering what kind of experts their defense put on, and why they weren’t able to counter this shoddy logic.

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