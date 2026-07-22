Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

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Lee Petersen's avatar
Lee Petersen
15h

Eisenhower tried to warn us, but no one would listen (or believe him), so we just kept voting for the same eternal warmongers from both parties, and here we are. As Bill Bonner has said, "voters rarely get what they want, but they always get what they deserve".

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Cin⚔️'s avatar
Cin⚔️
14h

Greed knows no bounds.

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