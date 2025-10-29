Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
12h

"Faith in themselves"! What a shocking idea for Americans to believe in. It's almost as if "of the people, by the people, and for the people," actually means something, Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kim CANADA's avatar
Kim CANADA
11h

USA needs way more Zohrans, and it looks like it's gonna get some. It's long past due that fresh ideas and leaders are rising up and leaving the "Nothing is possible anymore" mentality behind. Hope is a wonderful thing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kenneth Klippenstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture