Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

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sjbeans's avatar
sjbeans
1h

In other words, I'm brainwashed by Cuba because I want affordable healthcare, housing, childcare, etc. for all US citizens? What a pile of crap.

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pernicious_jest's avatar
pernicious_jest
2h

my biggest concern is the extent to which the liberal dem establishment may/would allow any action/prosecution on these fronts to procede...i also have no idea about court/litigation theatrics either.

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