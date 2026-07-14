Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

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JennyStokes's avatar
JennyStokes
7h

Come on USA.......keep taking people on the so-called 'left' down.

YOU will NOT win this game.

Much of the world has woken up with thanks to dear Ken and others.

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Cin⚔️'s avatar
Cin⚔️
6h

From a radical left scum, I say bring it. I don't think this regime understands just truly how angry the people are.

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