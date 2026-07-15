Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

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Michael Wallace's avatar
Michael Wallace
15h

Lol I dare someone try to arrest and charge me for a boycott! Lmao I canceled Prime, so can Amazon get me charged for far left terrorism? I stopped buying nestle products back in 2015 - do they have a case? That's close to 12 years of far left terrorism against nestle.

What a fucking idiot.

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Bob Martin's avatar
Bob Martin
14h

Anyone to the left of Trump, Netanyahu and Hitler are now "Far Left Terrorists." Sign me up!

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