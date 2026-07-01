Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

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X K's avatar
X K
1d

"Dinosaur Democrats Meet Asteroid"

Gonna keep it brief. The metaphor is exquisite.

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Cathleen Labate's avatar
Cathleen Labate
1d

YES! I am 70 years old, but I am all for the progressive movement, the young people will save this democracy....trump and his cult have ruined our country by lies and grifting....and with the help of the progressive candidates, we will stand for the people! Might doesn't make right.

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