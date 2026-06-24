Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

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Von Verstehen Nothing's avatar
Von Verstehen Nothing
20h

Nailed it!

“It is a victory for the common voter who is saying that they don’t want party-approved operators to represent them anymore.“

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Lee Petersen's avatar
Lee Petersen
20h

“Democrat and Republican alike, I find it hard to believe that the old parties will ever recover.”

I hope they don’t, they both deserve to die, and neither one will ever willingly give up their power.

And thanks for the George Washington quote Ken. Human nature has not changed in 250 years and the founding fathers’ ideas and principles are still very relevant today.

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