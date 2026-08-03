Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

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PK
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The Democratic Party of Langlade County (one of the poorest counties in the state that's been voting Republican and ignored by the state party for years) had a straw poll at the county fair last weekend. Hong was the overwhelming favorite

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Lori
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These candidates give me hope!

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