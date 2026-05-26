Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

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Robert Jaffee's avatar
Robert Jaffee
2d

Excellent newsletter: Bravo. It reminds me when they were conjuring up the Patriot Act after 9/11.

Most of the surveillance law changes in the Patriot Act were part of a longstanding intelligence and FBI wish list that had been previously rejected by Congress on several occasions.

Congress only reversed course because it was pressured by the Bush Administration in the weeks after 9/11. And the rest is history—a federal appeals court knocked out most of the mass surveillance, which unfortunately under this administration is back with a vengeance.

The government may not be spying on us anymore (TBD), but it doesn’t apply to private companies who contract with the government; can you say DOGE and Palantir?…:)

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1 reply by Ken Klippenstein
David S's avatar
David S
2dEdited

One might still ask Tulsi: "so...you didn't know that the position you had accepted might essentially have been 'Director of National Nothing' when you took it? Seems to me that with even a little research, she'd have come across former DNI director Clapper's observations, or Sen. Specter's commentary (and is there an explanation as to why he voted for it, BTW?)

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