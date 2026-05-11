Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

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Paul Snyder's avatar
Paul Snyder
10h

Well…

Given what you know of SC’s craven opportunism and the soul shaped void at the core of her being…

You likely shake like hell if you woke up and faced Susan Collins in the mirror each morning.

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Lori's avatar
Lori
10h

As someone who works in health care, I am so pleased you drilled down on this. Benign is no longer the medical term for this condition, the face value of this is easily found with a google search. Thank you for diving deeper and calling out the gerontocracy.

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