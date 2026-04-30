Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

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The Real Cornpop's avatar
The Real Cornpop
5h

This headline has me absolutely 😂

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Stephen Wahlstrom's avatar
Stephen Wahlstrom
5h

Thank you Ken - excellent post

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