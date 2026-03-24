Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Gregg's avatar
James Gregg
12h

Censorship is still censorship. Whether it’s Republican or Democrat. So much for freedom.

Reply
Share
Jeff's avatar
Jeff
12h

Once again, fantastic reporting. I think about how we used to talk about strikes during the last wars and this one has been radio silence other than the nonsense propaganda. We aren’t even getting correct numbers for casualties. Then, this BS about a cease fire. It’s like drinking from a fire hose…. Spewing bullshit.

Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kenneth Klippenstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture