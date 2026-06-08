Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

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Planky Smith's avatar
Planky Smith
4h

*groans*

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tatty's avatar
tatty
4h

Damn we do hella defensive operations in what appears to be an offensive fashion that’s really interesting. What talent.

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