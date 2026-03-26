Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

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Sean's avatar
Sean
13h

Thanks you as always for the clarity. An amphibious invasion of Kharg island would be a suicide mission whether its special ops or a conventional ground force. Happy to hear that insane discussion is rooted in fallacy and media sensationalism.

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Bonnie Blodgett's avatar
Bonnie Blodgett
13h

The last thing Trump needs going into the midterms is U.S. Marines coming home in bodybags. Iran has made it pretty clear what it has planned for the 82nd or any other American fighting force that arrives on its shores.

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