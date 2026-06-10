Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

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Linda MacDonald's avatar
Linda MacDonald
1d

Ditto to everything you wrote. Everyone will have to hang tough and not lose their nerve over the next days. The crowd that put an insurrectionist, sexual abuser, fraud, cheat, and worse back in the WH should be reminded just what his regime os doing. I hope Platner hammers on that and that our government is spending money on concentration camps and seeking to deport anyone with brown or black skin not to mention now deciding to fund all these things they'll start cutting Social Security, Medicare, and more Medicaid and food support. This situation is the definition of madness. Congratulations Graham. Let's send Collins home at last!

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Clif Brown's avatar
Clif Brown
1d

Great news. I contributed to his campaign after hearing him speak. Things are moving in the right direction. I am hopeful for the mayoral race in LA. My dream is that the time will come when no US candidate for US political office will dare say, "I stand with Israel". That will indicate liberty and justice for all has survived decades of being intimidated to make a come-back and that we the people have overcome the billionaire/AIPAC grip on our corrupt political system.

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