Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

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Mike's avatar
Mike
1d

I can excuse the rape of children but I draw the line a flirty texts.

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Paul Snyder's avatar
Paul Snyder
1d

I have the experience in both the DOD Active Duty and Civ Contractor in Iraq to verify that Platner’s an opportunistic bullshitter. I would also, given the fact that the DNC hierarchy does everything possible to annihilate any voices Left of the McKinsey class, fully support Platner over any of the GOP / Schumer preferred alternatives.

We’re not in our current predicament because the GOP are geniuses, but because the Dems consistently offer crap Status Quo candidates assuming that the public will choose that option over the monster that the GOP is offering. How’s that working out, Chuck?

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