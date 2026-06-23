Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

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Cathleen Labate's avatar
Cathleen Labate
20h

There is no such organization called ANTIFA...so , to "go after the perpetrators" is a fools game...innocent people, American citizens, are being bullied and threatened and arrested all for the vanity of the biggest loser, grifter and liar this country has ever spawned.

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Julianne's avatar
Julianne
19h

It is important to look back in history to the 1960’s when J. Edgar Hoover and his FBI gang waged a similar war on the Black Panther leaders and membership for providing breakfast to Black children and helping their communities. They murdered leaders in their homes. They also infiltrated every single community group that was trying to uplift society. An FBI agent admitted on his death bed that he was one of the killers of Malcolm X.

What has changed? These government agents serve corporate power and corrupt officials like always. It was abominable then, it is abominable now.

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