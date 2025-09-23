Ken Klippenstein

Discussion about this post

Discount Gentleman
10hEdited

"Meanwhile, the mainstream media seems stuck in “fact-checker” pedant mode, having declared just days ago that the terrorism label was technically impossible."

This is a mistake I keep seeing by supposedly smart people. Trump's declarations are always so vague that they could mean anything at all. Smug liberals keep assuming that they have him bound down by rules, and that therefore his pronouncements mean nothing. In fact, he sets the rules (and liberals comply), so that his pronouncements mean whatever he wants them to, and he can retroactively determine what they mean (or are seen to have meant) from day to day.

Antifa isn't an organization, there are no members, so it is up to Trump and his federal police to decide who is a member or supporter, and what acts constitute (or are retroactively determined to have constituted) support.

Reply
2 replies
Michael Wallace
10h

Boy, I can't wait until the FBI comes to interview me for being anti fascist. 😂 I sincerely hope the FBI agents tasked with coming to harass me at my abode understand how heartily I intend to laugh in their faces. If not fascists, then why do fascist things?

Reply
