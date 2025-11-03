Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
19h

" What is America’s politics lacking that makes people feel it is not worth engaging?" Could that missing element be actual, true democracy, one that offers voters a real choice? Just a thought.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John Reynolds's avatar
John Reynolds
19h

According to AI:

"Several health systems, including Lehigh Valley Health Network, Carson Tahoe Health, and Mayo Clinic, are ending or have ended contracts with UnitedHealthcare. Other systems like Johns Hopkins Medicine and Samaritan Health Services have also gone out of network with UnitedHealthcare's Medicare Advantage plans. This is part of a larger trend where many health systems are ending contracts with various health insurers over payment disputes. "

Free Luigi, F#$k the NYT

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kenneth Klippenstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture