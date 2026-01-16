Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris D's avatar
Chris D
1d

I’ve never seen more windows smashed and “vehicle extractions” in my life. In my 28 year policing career — eleven of those years spent on the street, in an urban city — I never smashed one window on a vehicle.

And every single person I ever physically removed from a vehicle was a legit criminal who had just committed a serious crime — not some mom dropping her kid off at school.

These psychos just smash windows and drag people out for fun.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Ken Klippenstein and others
Mike Menzie's avatar
Mike Menzie
1d

These Gestapo thugs really get off on smashing car windows, have seen a lot of those videos. She Wolf of the SS Kristi Noem should be tried for war crimes, since she is at war with Americans, and disband her ICE army.

Reply
Share
33 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kenneth Klippenstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture