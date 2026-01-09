Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

hierochloe
1d

No matter how anyone feels about Good, needlessly firing on a driver clearly attempting to depart without harming anyone was an unforgivably reckless action, as was evident in this case as the car tore out of control down the street to crash into a parked car. Others could have been injured or killed (including fellow agents). Even if I were an ICE goon (nearly inconceivable, but I'll try), I would be kinda pissed about this and reconsidering what kind of jackass operation I was involved in.

3 replies
John Smith
1dEdited

The American gestapo started under Bush and has been flowering ever since. Now it's a totally unrestrained and uncontrollable Frankenstein rampaging across the country. I wonder if the Department of Homeland Security could tame it, even if they wanted to.

1 reply
