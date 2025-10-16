Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave's avatar
Dave
12h

"will likely rival in scope those conducted after the Biden administration on January 6 perpetrators"

Oooooh that's what this is about.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Ash's avatar
Ash
11h

Glenn Beck is now an 'expert' the FBI turns to. Good grief.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ken Klippenstein
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kenneth Klippenstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture