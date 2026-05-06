Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Wallace's avatar
Michael Wallace
21m

I have never been prouder to be anti-facsist than right now. Truly. I look forward to my day in court. How many left wing lunaticks and anti-facsists died storming the beaches of Normandy? Or in the literal trenches? Suddenly Nazis and fascists have feelings we should respect and give space for?

I'll face my pre-crime convictions with my head held high and a smile on my face, for my sentencing, I likely face a firing squad.

Ffs, People, don't look away.

Reply
Share
Todd's avatar
Todd
1m

No doubt Gorka, like the rest of the crypto-slime, tossed his few bits into monuments declaring the Third Reich as a "victim of Communism" . . . .

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kenneth Klippenstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture