Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
B C's avatar
B C
13h

Good luck finding two trans people who can agree on where to get brunch, much less form an organized terror cell.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
David Van Loo's avatar
David Van Loo
13hEdited

As Athens did to its enemies, so Athens did to itself. Thucydides

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kenneth Klippenstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture