Clif Brown
3h

I wonder what kind of Pandora's Box has been opened with drones and terror whether by individuals or countries. These small highly mobile flown devices can be deployed anywhere and by anybody as they are not expensive or exotic. Israel keeps a cloud of them over Gaza 24/7 and facial recognition allows killing anyone on sight. It's hard to see how any of the things you mention could stop someone from droning if they deliberately keep off of social media.

The attack deep in Russia by Ukraine shows the capability of drones. Their size makes them easily hidden until ready for use.

I can't see any way back from the ever-increasing intrusion into private lives by government in the name of national security, one agency of government where those in charge are adamantly pushing for more money and authority as opposed to the truly protective agencies like the EPA, the FDA, the SEC and most obviously the CFPB that are now headed by those who oppose the mission of the agency and seek to reduce employees and the work they do.

Western history until the Reagan Revolution was moving ever further in protecting the rights of the individual. Then 9/11 resulted in a crackdown using it as an excuse. It is clear that many in power dearly want this vigorous retreat and the supremacy of the 1%. There had better be a big upset in Congress at the midterms or we are dropping off a cliff after the Enlightenment that held up so much promise.

Janice Gintzler
3h

more money for snitches? What have we come to? All we must do is lessen the amount of cash that Congress confers upon the military

