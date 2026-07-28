Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

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Robert Jaffee's avatar
Robert Jaffee
1hEdited

I bet Trump would weaponize the Education Dept. to target other students—had he not defunded it completely.

He’s creating a new Stasi in America, you can’t even criticize Christian’s as part of free speech!

This might be comical, but we’ve already seen how he has sent members of ICE’s OPR to terrorize anyone who sent ICE a letter being critical of their methods. OPR is supposed to investigate ICE—instead they’ve become Trump’s personal assassination squad! Good times!…:)

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Linda (Evanston IL)'s avatar
Linda (Evanston IL)
1hEdited

So it looks like they are going to go after our vote by “enhancing election security”.This resembles a police state.

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