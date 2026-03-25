Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave's avatar
Dave
13h

Who are the demon bureaucrats writing these policies?

Reply
Share
4 replies by Ken Klippenstein and others
John Smith's avatar
John Smith
13h

It seems pretty sly. Who is going to question a police officer that, by all appearances, is just making another arrest?

Reply
Share
2 replies by Ken Klippenstein and others
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kenneth Klippenstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture