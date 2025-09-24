Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cat's avatar
Cat
8h

Great work as always Ken. Happy to finally be a subscriber (side note, substack makes it as difficult as possible to sub on mobile.)

And “manifestation of their darkness and desire to be God…” is actually pretty fucking dope in my opinion? Yes, I am god, I have participated in my own creation. Are you jealous, Tulsi? 🏳️‍⚧️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ken Klippenstein
EileenO'Farrell's avatar
EileenO'Farrell
7h

Wow, way to divide the LGBTQIA community. Such a powerful community when standing together. Look how they changed the world with the AIDS crisis in the 80s. Any knife to the heart of a community is MAGA's jam. Who's next because someone will be.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kenneth Klippenstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture