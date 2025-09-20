Ken Klippenstein

Abbe Tiger
12h

It’s not “sexual orientation” it’s gender identity. Transgender people may be straight, gay, bisexual, asexual, etc. I greatly respect your reporting. I hope you will make this change in your story.

JennyStokes
12h

Carry on USA while you imprison/kill anyone who doesn't agree with you.

Where are the 'guns' and revolution? I always thought 'guns' were there to stop any President who overstepped the line. Seems this is not so.

After you have imprisoned/taken out transgender people, who is next. Homosexuals?

Every single person in the US who allows this to go on..............YOU are next in line!

IF you do not know this.........the Civil War has begun.

