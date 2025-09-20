JD Vance interview on Friday

Vice President J.D. Vance made clear on Friday that the administration is targeting what they see as a trans “terrorist movement” in America.

This follows my report detailing the FBI’s preparations for a war on transgender suspects following the murder of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. It also comes amid a recently leaked homeland security intelligence report on the “trans militant cult.” Meanwhile, the influential Heritage Foundation, author of Project 2025, is calling on the FBI to adopt a more precise terrorism label to refer to transgender targets.

The next big counter-terrorism mission is here.

Vance’s remark came in response to a question asking about the “militant transgender” threat.

FOX NEWS’ JESSE WATERS: The militant transgender movement — is that a domestic terrorist threat? VICE PRESIDENT J.D. VANCE: If you are encouraging people to commit acts of violence against the US government or against your fellow Americans, absolutely — you're involved in a terrorist movement.

“What you increasingly see,” Vance went on to tell Waters, “is you see people in the trans community and other members of the far left who are saying they are so threatened by negative rhetoric that they must take arms and attack people.”

The Vice President’s assessment echoed a recent Customs and Border Protection intelligence brief leaked to me, warning of a “Radical Leftist Trans Militant Cult.”

Leaked CBP intelligence brief

This terminology, as well as the propriety (and legality) of targeting suspects on a basis of their gender identity is at the heart of the federal government’s internal debate. The FBI’s plan, as I’ve reported, is to place trans suspects under its new “Nihilistic Violent Extremist (NVE)” category, a label that it developed earlier this year. But officials are debating whether lumping trans in with NVEs goes far enough. National security sources tell they consider the NVE characterization as “squishy” and too broad, as well as politically motivated.

Mike Howell, president of the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project, alluded to this after Kirk’s murder in social media posts decrying the "political correctness” associated with the NVE term. (Howell previously served as oversight counsel to the Department of Homeland Security during the first Trump administration.)

“This new broad based category is meant to escape the tough questions that have tough and clear answers now,” Howell said on X, adding: “Disappointed that @FBIDirectorKash is, to date, unwilling to name the threat of Transgender Ideology Inspired Violent Extremism specifically as domestic terrorism.”

The Heritage Foundation has issued its own call for a separate trans terror designation.

“We and @Heritage call on the @FBI to designate Transgender Ideology-Inspired Violent Extremism (TIVE) as Domestic Terrorism,” the Oversight Project posted to X on Thursday.

Heritage also released a several page long explanation of the proposal.

First page of Heritage’s proposal.

The barrier to this kind of designation, as Howell explained to me, is the FBI’s restriction on agents conducting investigations based solely on gender and on gathering such information, per a copy of the policies he obtained under FOIA.

Screenshot of FBI document obtained by the Oversight Project under FOIA

The political environment seems more favorable to Howell’s proposal than ever before.

Trump’s counterterrorism czar, Sebastian Gorka, on Friday asked on X: “Were you aware that the young man who tried to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh is also ‘transgender’ and changed his name to Sophie?”

Another post of his on Friday referenced “transgender child murderers like Robert Westman,” the shooter responsible for the Annunciation Catholic Church attack in Minneapolis.

TIVE. You know when they come up with the acronym, the feds are ready for action.

— Edited by William M. Arkin