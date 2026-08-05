Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

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Kev's avatar
Kev
2hEdited

generational headline. the winds are changing and it's only a matter of time before dem leadership wakes up or gets ousted.

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Maria Race's avatar
Maria Race
1h

As a Michigander who had the privilege of voting for Dr. Abdul El Sayed, all can say is that the old guard better get outta the way!

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