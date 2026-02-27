Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Gilbert's avatar
Robert Gilbert
1d

Tisch can be a useful heat shield to satisfy the boys in blue with her rhetoric, but Mamdani's directives (for calm and humor) need to prevale ... against the right-wing insurrection-mongers ...

Reply
Share
1 reply
Greg Salimando's avatar
Greg Salimando
1d

You'd think they'd be more okay with snowballs considering what snowflakes they all are.

Reply
Share
4 replies
65 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kenneth Klippenstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture