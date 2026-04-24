Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

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Tom's avatar
Tom
4h

“I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon. I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s terrible that America attacked Venezuela, a Country that was sending massive amounts of Drugs into the United States and, even worse, emptying their prisons, including murderers, drug dealers, and killers, into our Country. And I don’t want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States …”

Right. But the following are all A-OK:

1. "Israel" can have nukes, "secret" ones, too - AND - not be a signatory to the NNPA. Never mind that Iran has never been proven to be pursuing nukes, even though given the historical context it would be smart of them to do so.

2. Unprovoked economic sieges, "decapitation" strikes, fomenting of local terrorism, and military attacks on countries like Iran and Venezuela

3. Big Pharma flooding the US with the most addictive possible drugs, accountability free, and under direct government supervision. Never mind that Venezuela NEVER sent any quantifiable amount of drugs to the US, including drugs simply transiting their territory. Complete fiction.

4. Venezuela didn't "empty their prisons" nor did they intentionally send waves of migrants and refugees who were fleeing NOT Nicolas Maduro's government, but the intentional economic strife forced onto them by the United States in an effort to immiserate the general population in the hopes they would "rise up" and overthrow their wildly popular elected president/government.

5. Trumpstein really hates when people say mean things about him. I'm sure it's a lot worse when it's someone in a position of power or respect like...the Pope.

Basically Trumpstein and his entire Epstein Class regime live in a bubble of 180 degree inverted reality, to the point that even parody falls flat because it is impossible to sufficiently exaggerate the positions they actually take such that it would still be humorous. All that is left is sadness for the fact that everyone seems powerless or unwilling to do anything about it.

But I do like the Iranian Lego videos and their hilarious ability to troll this collection of.....trolls.

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esti marpet's avatar
esti marpet
4h

insane.

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