Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

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Tom Burns's avatar
Tom Burns
3hEdited

No clapping for any of this insanity! All of these wars of choice for the past 4 decades are criminal on their face, and the USA has not only lost them all, but they've destroyed whole swaths of the Levant, returned control of Iraq to Shia friendly to Iran, and ended up with the Taliban back in charge in Afghanistan. Not to mention the millions of deaths resulting from endless sanctions. Shame on those Americans who blindly support any or all of this!

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Lori's avatar
Lori
3h

Nice job Mr. Klipperstein

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