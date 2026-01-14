Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

Jonathan N
21h

CNN: It remains unclear what people from most of these countries have in common that makes them targets

Stephen Miller: It’s specifically race

CNN: We may never know

Jessica Drew
21h

How is the World Cup going to happen this summer in the US? How?

Obviously the FIFA Peace Prize trophy was money well spent!

