When Luigi Mangione, the accused killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 2020, he entered the job market as a strong candidate for a computer science position. His credentials were bolstered not only by his elite education but also by his experience as a head counselor and teaching assistant for Stanford University’s pre-collegiate Artificial Intelligence program for gifted students. Oh, and gamers might be interested to know he interned as a UI programmer for the Civilization VI strategy game.

That’s all according to a resume he authored, an unreleased document that I’ve obtained. Per the resume, Mangione also supervised over 40 participants, managing “all aspects of residential life such as health and discipline” while tutoring them in AI.

Ironically, AI has been cited by UnitedHealthcare employees I’ve interviewed as a significant barrier to doing their jobs, as I’ve reported. Mangione’s role as a mentor to so many young students, including on health-related matters, takes on a darker tone in light of the allegations against him.

I’ve included a copy of Mangione’s resume below.

