“They got a notification yesterday that their home is probably burned to the ground,” President Biden said of the Los Angeles wildfires before this whiplash-inducing change of subject: “But the good news is I’m a great-grandfather as of today.”

The tone deafness of the remark — Sorry you lost your home but hey I’m a great granddad, isn’t that something? — is everything that’s wrong with our self-centered political leaders. (Biden’s comment was even referring to his own son who owns a house in the area.) I thought this would be the low point in the government’s response to an inferno now estimated to be the costliest fire in U.S. history. How wrong I was.

That same morning, president-elect Donald Trump issued a statement centered on his nemesis Gavin Newsom (spelled “Newscum”), a “water restoration declaration” he supposed failed to sign (but which never existed), and a “worthless fish called a smelt” — focusing on everything but the actual victims of the fire and what the incoming president might do to help them. It’s fine to debate what went wrong, especially during a crisis because that’s when the public is most likely to care. But shouldn’t what went wrong be secondary to making sure things go right for the real victims, the people of Los Angeles? It’s as if the American people are bit players in their own democracy, supporting characters for the protagonist of the universe, the politician.

Elected officials’ seeming indifference to the public is an unmistakable theme in the LA wildfires. Los Angeles Mayor, Karen Bass, literally went silent when asked about the fire department’s budget. And during a press conference, Bass said that resources for those in need of assistance “can be found at U-R-L,” spelling out the generic term for a weblink instead of the actual link.

Are these guys even trying? Bass is running for reelection next year! Governor Newsom’s own political ambitions are no secret, but even with his eyes on a White House run he can barely conceal his self-absorption.

Asked about Trump’s criticism of him yesterday, Newsom, while standing in front of the smoldering rubble of a still-burning home, replied: “I stood next to the president of the United States of America today, and I was proud to be with Joe Biden.” Good for you? (Newsom was referring, of course, to the press briefing mentioned earlier, where Biden announced the good news of his great grandfatherhood.)

The tableau of Newsom recounting his pride at standing next to President Biden while an inferno blazes behind him is a beautiful epilogue to 2024, the year when a president’s selfish, stubborn refusal to pass the baton changed the course of history. The world’s a stage, and it’s time for the public to stop being stage props.

