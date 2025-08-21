Ken Klippenstein

Congratulations on the recognition!

Instead of using military BANG! POW! why not have US Customs hone in on arms smuggling across our border to Mexico. For years Mexico President Sheinbaum and her predecessors have been asking for US help to stop the arms smuggling but to no avail.

Notably, Trump has done nothing with regard to NAFTA that alleviates the massive negative impact that it, and other trade agreements, have had on Mexican domestic agriculture - and - largely due to NAFTA there is almost no other form of income remotely approaching the economic influx from the drug trade for the regions in which the cartels operate openly. Engaging in a 'hot war' on these regions would endanger many civilians, including those only loosely (or not by choice) affiliated with the cartels and would destroy the local economies where most of the money coming in is in one way or another connected to the drug trade. Don't give me any bullshit about "precision strikes" or "targeted raids" either. This is the Trump administration we're talking about here.

So, whether they realize it or not, they're talking about a "War on Terror" style Yemen-ifying or Iraq-ifying, if not fully Gaza-fying large swaths of interior and coastal Mexico. You wanna talk about "blowback"? Think about it. They'll create opportunities and incentives for not just active cartel members, but other Mexican citizens, to undertake armed resistance there, and likely guerilla or "terrorist" tactics elsewhere in the hemisphere.

In short, this will be a disaster which will have long-term ramifications not just in Mexico, but here in the US. And besides, I thought Trumpists and conservatives understood "the market." There would be no cartels supplying drugs in the first place if Americans didn't demand the f*ck out of them.

