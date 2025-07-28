Ken Klippenstein

Discussion about this post

Susan Becraft
1d

Thank you for specifically calling out Eric Swalwell and his inane videos. Congressional Democrats, with their approval rating of a whopping 19 percent, seem to believe that they are not permitted to work because Mike Johnson called a recess (which they take every summer). But I suspect they wouldn’t have anything to say about US nuclear proliferation even if they were sitting in the House chamber. They’re too busy fuming at Trump about the Epstein Files, which they could have had released four years ago.

We’re screwed.

3 replies by Ken Klippenstein and others
JennyStokes
1d

Thank you Ken again.............I knew about this deployment to UK.

I doubt that the people here in France even care/all they do is shrug their shoulders and go and eat their medieval food. I am disgusted.

IF 'little UK and the great European masses' want to fight a war against Russia they need to start thinking who actually won the 1st and 2nd WW's. It wasn't the Americans it was Russia.

Having said this I wonder what is in the EU drinking water in Brussels?

I love this earth but it is time for the end. of humanity. Nature will survive.

2 replies by Ken Klippenstein and others
